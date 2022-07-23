The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules. (c) the strength of the impact of an average molecule with the container walls. (d) the total number of collisions of molecules with walls per second.
You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.
The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (a) number of molecules?
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (b) density?
Suppose you have two 1-L flasks, one containing N2 at STP, the other containing CH4 at STP. How do these systems compare with respect to (c) average kinetic energy of the molecules?