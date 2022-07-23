Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 13

Which of the following statements is false? (a) Gases are far less dense than liquids. (b) Gases are far more compressible than liquids. (c) Because liquid water and liquid carbon tetrachloride do not mix, neither do their vapors. (d) The volume occupied by a gas is determined by the volume of its container.

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify which statement is true. The first statement says that gas molecules are in constant ordered motion. We would definitely recall that gas molecules are always going to be in random motion. So we would go ahead and rule out A because it's considered a false statement. So, moving onto Choice B, it states that attractive and repulsive forces are negligible between gas molecules. And we would definitely agree with this statement. So, we can consider be a good prospect as a true answer choice. Moving onto statement, see it says that at a given temperature gas molecules have different average kinetic energy. We would recall that temperature and kinetic energy of our gas molecules are directly related as I've written here. And so, we would actually disagree with statements C because it's a false statement. So, it's not true to say that at a given temperature, the gas molecules will have a change in their kinetic energy. The gas molecules should all have the same kinetic energy based on the given temperature, they're all within. So, lastly, we have statement D, which states that the total volume of gas molecules is comparable to the volume of the container. And we would definitely consider this statement as not true or false due to the fact that the whole point of using our ideal gas equation is to find out the volume of whatever container are gasses are in. So it's not going to be equal to the volume of the container. So, we would rule out choice D. And that means that the only uh statement given below that's true is Choice B, which states that attractive and repulsive forces are negligible between gas molecules, which is a completely true statement. So this completes this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
