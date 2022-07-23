Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 12b
Chapter 10, Problem 12b

The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (b) Use the van der Waals constants in Table 10.3 to match the labels in the plot (A, B, and C) with the respective gases 1CO2, N2, and Cl22.

Hello. In this problem, we are asked to consider the following graph, which shows how pressure changes against temperature. Each gas represents one mole of the substance contained in a one liter vessel. On the other hand, the four lines denote an ideal gas and three real gasses, Xenon neon and Krypton, referring to the Vander wal's constants given below were asked to match gasses, X, y and Z. With the gasses, Xenon, neon and Krypton. So vander Waals equation can be written in terms of pressure, pressure then is equal to the molds times of gas constant times temperature divided by the volume minus moles times the Vander wal's constant B minus mole squared times abandoned wells constant A divided by volume squared. And so we have been told that N is equal to one mole and our volume is equal to one leader. So substituting tuning those into the Van der Waals equation, we get them, pressure is equal to R. T. Since mold is one divided by one minus B minus and is one again. So that's just A and volume is one. So it's one squared times 85 by one squared. We now consider the ideal gas equation in terms of pressure, Then moles and volume are again equal to one. So we get this is equal to R. T. You can see that these take the form of a straight line, so we have Y because M X plus B. Where our slope is equal to R Over 1 -7. And were plotting pressure vs temperature. In this case, our slope is just equal to our so looking and comparing the equation for the ideal gas law and that Evander walls law, we see that will approach a real gas when B and A are small and then the soap will be closer to our and intercept will be closer to zero. So when we look at the van der Waals constants that were given neon has the smallest Vander wal's constance for A and B, followed by that for krypton and then xenon. So gas X then, which is closer to ideal. As we see the ideals in the dash blue line gas X is very close to that. So that would be neon and then the green would be krypton and the yellow would be xenon. So these are three gasses and this corresponds to answer B. Thanks for watching. Hope this helps
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following samples of gases:

If the three samples are all at the same temperature, rank them with respect to (c) density

Textbook Question

A thin glass tube 1 m long is filled with Ar gas at 101.3 kPa, and the ends are stoppered with cotton plugs as shown below. HCl gas is introduced at one end of the tube, and simultaneously NH3 gas is introduced at the other end. When the two gases diffuse through the cotton plugs down the tube and meet, a white ring appears due to the formation of NH4Cl1s2. At which location—a, b, or c—do you expect the ring to form?

Textbook Question

The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (a) At room temperature, all three real gases have a pressure less than the ideal gas. Which van der Waals constant, a or b, accounts for the influence intermolecular forces have in lowering the pressure of a real gas?

Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false? (a) Gases are far less dense than liquids. (b) Gases are far more compressible than liquids. (c) Because liquid water and liquid carbon tetrachloride do not mix, neither do their vapors. (d) The volume occupied by a gas is determined by the volume of its container.

Textbook Question

(b) Which units are appropriate for expressing atmospheric pressures, N, Pa, atm, kg>m2?

Textbook Question

(c) Which is most likely to be a gas at room temperature and ordinary atmospheric pressure, F2, Br2, K2O

