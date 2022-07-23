Chapter 10, Problem 12b

The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a 1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (b) Use the van der Waals constants in Table 10.3 to match the labels in the plot (A, B, and C) with the respective gases 1CO2, N2, and Cl22.

