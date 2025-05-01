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Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 88
Chapter 11, Problem 88

A watch with a liquid crystal display (LCD) does not function properly when it is exposed to low temperatures during a trip to Antarctica. Explain why the LCD might not function well at low temperature.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic function of a liquid crystal display (LCD). LCDs use liquid crystals that change their orientation when an electric field is applied, allowing them to control light passage and create images.
Step 2: Recognize the properties of liquid crystals. Liquid crystals are substances that have properties between those of conventional liquids and solid crystals. They are sensitive to temperature changes.
Step 3: Consider the effect of temperature on liquid crystals. At low temperatures, the liquid crystals may become more viscous or even freeze, which can hinder their ability to change orientation in response to an electric field.
Step 4: Relate the temperature effect to LCD functionality. If the liquid crystals cannot change orientation properly, the LCD will not be able to control light passage effectively, leading to display malfunctions.
Step 5: Conclude that the low temperature in Antarctica likely causes the liquid crystals in the watch's LCD to become too rigid, preventing proper display function.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Liquid Crystal Properties

Liquid crystals are substances that exhibit properties between those of liquids and solid crystals. They can flow like a liquid but have ordered structures like a solid. The alignment of liquid crystal molecules is sensitive to temperature changes, which can affect their ability to transmit light and thus impact the display's visibility.
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Temperature Effects on LCDs

LCDs rely on the manipulation of light through liquid crystals, which are responsive to electric fields. At low temperatures, the viscosity of the liquid crystal increases, leading to slower response times and potential freezing of the liquid crystal, which can cause the display to become sluggish or unresponsive.
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Electro-optic Effect

The electro-optic effect is the change in the optical properties of a material in response to an electric field. In LCDs, this effect is crucial for controlling the light passing through the liquid crystals. At low temperatures, the reduced mobility of the liquid crystal molecules can hinder their ability to align properly in response to the electric field, resulting in poor display performance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Naphthalene (C10H8) is the main ingredient in traditional mothballs. Its normal melting point is 81 °C, its normal boiling point is 218 °C, and its triple point is 80 °C at 1000 Pa. Using the data, construct a phase diagram for naphthalene, labeling all the regions of your diagram.

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Textbook Question

The vapor pressure of ethanol (C2H5OH) at 19 °C is 40.0 torr. A 1.00-g sample of ethanol is placed in a 2.00 L container at 19 °C. If the container is closed and the ethanol is allowed to reach equilibrium with its vapor, how many grams of liquid ethanol remain?

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Textbook Question
The following data present the temperatures at which certain vapor pressures are achieved for dichloromethane (CH2Cl2) and methyl iodide (CH3I): (c) The order of volatility of these two substances changes as the temperature is increased. What quantity must be different for the two substances for this phenom- enon to occur?
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Textbook Question

Suppose the vapor pressure of a substance is measured at two different temperatures. (a) By using the Clausius–Clapeyron equation (Equation 11.1) derive the following relationship between the vapor pressures, P1 and P2, and the absolute temperatures at which they were measured, T1 and T2: (b) Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons, a component of which is octane (CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3). Octane has a vapor pressure of 13.95 torr at 25 °C and a vapor pressure of 144.78 torr at 75 °C. Use these data and the equation in part (a) to calculate the heat of vaporization of octane. (c) By using the equation in part (a) and the data given in part (b), calculate the normal boiling point of octane. Compare your answer to the one you obtained from Exercise 11.81. (d) Calculate the vapor pressure of octane at - 30 °C.

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Textbook Question

In Table 11.3, we saw that the viscosity of a series of hydrocarbons increased with molecular weight, doubling from the six-carbon molecule to the ten-carbon molecule.

(a) The eight-carbon hydrocarbon, octane, has an isomer, isooctane. Would you predict that isooctane would have a larger or smaller viscosity than octane? Why?

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