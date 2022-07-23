Textbook Question
For a given substance, the liquid crystalline phase tends to be more viscous than the liquid phase. Why?
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For a given substance, the liquid crystalline phase tends to be more viscous than the liquid phase. Why?
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Molecules that exhibit a liquid crystalline phase do so at well-defined temperatures and pressures.
At 25 °C gallium is a solid with a density of 5.91 g/cm3. Its melting point, 29.8 °C, is low enough that you can melt it by holding it in your hand. The density of liquid gallium just above the melting point is 6.1 g/cm3. Based on this information, what unusual feature would you expect to find in the phase diagram of gallium?