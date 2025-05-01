(a) Two pans of water are on different burners of a stove. One pan of water is boiling vigorously, while the other is boiling gently. What can be said about the temperature of the water in the two pans?
True or false: (a) CBr4 is more volatile than CCl4. (b) CBr4 has a higher vapor pressure at the same temperature than CCl4.
Key Concepts
Volatility
Vapor Pressure
Intermolecular Forces
You are high up in the mountains and boil water to make some tea. However, when you drink your tea, it is not as hot as it should be. You try again and again, but the water is just not hot enough to make a hot cup of tea. Which is the best explanation for this result? (a) High in the mountains, it is probably very dry, and so the water is rapidly evaporating from your cup and cooling it. (b) High in the mountains, it is probably very windy, and so the water is rapidly evaporating from your cup and cooling it. (c) High in the mountains, the air pressure is significantly less than 1 atm, so the boiling point of water is much lower than at sea level. (d) High in the mountains, the air pressure is significantly less than 1 atm, so the boiling point of water is much higher than at sea level.
(a) Place the following substances in order of increasing volatility: CH4, CBr4, CH2Cl2, CH3Cl, CHBr3, and CH2Br2. (b) How do the boiling points vary through this series? (c) Explain your answer to part (b) in terms of intermolecular forces.
The critical temperatures and pressures of a series of halogenated methanes are as follows: (c) Predict the critical temperature and pressure for CCl4 based on the trends in this table. Look up the experimentally determined critical temperatures and pressures for CCl4, using a source such as the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, and suggest a reason for any discrepancies.
The critical temperatures and pressures of a series of halogenated methanes are as follows:
(a) List the intermolecular forces that occur for each compound.