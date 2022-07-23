Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 96b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 12, Problem 96b

CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light equal to the band gap energy. (b) Would appropriately sized CdS quantum dots be able to emit blue light?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So as consider a large crystal of zinc selenium that's illuminated with ultraviolet light. Were asked with appropriately sized zinc selenium quantum dots able to admit yellow light. Considering that it has a band gap of 2.58 electron volts We need to first have like the wavelength of light that corresponds to 2.58 electron volts. For the wavelength is equal to Planck's constant times the speed of light energy. We know that one electron volt was 1.602. I'm Centenary of 19 jewels. And wavelength is what we're looking for. Thanks, constant is 6.626 times 10- Joel's time seconds. The speed of light 3.0 times 10 - eight m/s. And the energy We have 2.58 electron volts. And in one electron volt we have 1.602 pm sent in back of jewels. So you get 4.133. I'm sent in a of 19 jewels. So now if we plug in the values for the wavelength You get 6.626, I'm sente mega 34 jewels time seconds, Times three times 10 to the eight m/s. About 4.133 Thomson to meg of jaws Get 4.81. I'm sensing Ego seven m. And now we need to convert two nm 4. Thomson to negative seven m. And in one m have one time since the ninth nanometers. So you get 481 nanometers and this wavelength corresponds to blue. On the visible spectrum. The band gap of the larger zinc crystal represents the minimum energy in the maximum wavelength of light that can be emitted by this material. So then it's gonna be no. The wavelength of yellow light is greater than the wavelength a blue light. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What molecular structural features cause high-density polyethylene to be denser than low-density polyethylene?

472
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (a) Elastomers are rubbery solids.

376
views
Textbook Question

CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light equal to the band gap energy. (a) What color is the emitted light?

386
views
Textbook Question

CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light equal to the band gap energy. (c) What about red light?

243
views
Textbook Question

Which statement correctly describes a difference between graphene and graphite? (a) Graphene is a molecule but graphite is not. (b) Graphene is a single sheet of carbon atoms and graphite contains many, and larger, sheets of carbon atoms. (c) Graphene is an insulator but graphite is a metal. (d) Graphite is pure carbon but graphene is not. (e) The carbons are sp2 hybridized in graphene but sp3 hybridized in graphite.

833
views
Textbook Question

Selected chlorides have the following melting points: NaCl (801 °C), MgCl2 (714 °C), PCl3 (-94 °C), SCl2 (-121 °C) (a) For each compound, indicate what type its solid form is (molecular, metallic, ionic, or covalent-network).

1825
views