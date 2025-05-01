Mass and Molar Mass

The mass of a substance is the amount of matter it contains, typically measured in grams. Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the number of moles from a given mass, the formula used is: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). This relationship is key to solving the problem regarding the amount of KCl in the solution.