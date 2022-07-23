The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (d) Graph [HCl] versus time and determine the instantaneous rates in M>min and M>s at t = 75.0 min and t = 250 min.
The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (b) Calculate the average rate of reaction for the entire time for the data from t = 0.0 min to t = 430.0 min.
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Key Concepts
Reaction Rate
Average Rate of Reaction
Concentration Units
For each of the following gas-phase reactions, indicate how the rate of disappearance of each reactant is related to the rate of appearance of each product:
(a) H2O2(g) → H2(g) + O2(g)
(b) 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g)
The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (a) Calculate the average rate of reaction, in M>s, for the time interval between each measurement.
The rate of disappearance of HCl was measured for the following reaction: CH3OH1aq2 + HCl1aq2¡CH3Cl1aq2 + H2O1l2 The following data were collected: Time (min) 3HCl 4 1M2 0.0 1.85 54.0 1.58 107.0 1.36 215.0 1.02 430.0 0.580 (c) Which is greater, the average rate between t = 54.0 and t = 215.0 min, or between t = 107.0 and t = 430.0 min?
The isomerization of methyl isonitrile (CH3NC) to acetonitrile (CH3CN) was studied in the gas phase at 215°C, and the following data were obtained:
Time (s) [CH3NC] (M)
0 0.0165
2000 0.0110
5000 0.00591
8000 0.00314
12,000 0.00137
15,000 0.00074
(d) Graph [CH3NC] versus time and determine the instantaneous rates in M/s at t = 5000 s and t = 8000 s.
The isomerization of methyl isonitrile (CH3NC) to acetonitrile (CH3CN) was studied in the gas phase at 215°C, and the following data were obtained:
Time (s) [CH3NC] (M)
0 0.0165
2000 0.0110
5000 0.00591
8000 0.00314
12,000 0.00137
15,000 0.00074
(b) Calculate the average rate of reaction over the entire time of the data from t = 0 to t = 15,000 s.