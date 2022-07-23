Skip to main content
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown 14th Edition
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Problem 86
Chapter 16, Problem 86

An unknown salt is either KBr, NH4Cl, KCN, or K2CO3. If a 0.100 M solution of the salt is neutral, what is the identity of the salt?

Hello everyone. Today, we have the following problem and solution of a salt is a civic. What is the most likely, what is the most likely identity of the salt? So A we have K C L and so with K C L, the salt of our potassium island because it would dissociate into potassium and chloride. This is going to have a, this is going to be a captagon with a positive one charge and then we have our chloride ion which would have a negative one charge. And so this chloride here would actually be the conjugate base or C B of hydrochloric acid in this sort of reaction. And so due to that, we're going to say that it is neutral and overall it's gonna be a neutral solution. So A is not going to be our answer. If we look at the any three or sodium nitride, if we have assault of our sodium ion, that's of course going to have a positive one charge. And then we're gonna look at our night try here and this, Besides having a charge of negative three, it's going to be the conjugate base of ammonia or it's gonna be the conjugate base, excuse me, of nitrogen hydride. And so this is actually going to form a base. So this is not going to be acidic, which is what the question is asking for. So B is not our answer. Looking at sea, we have our a million complex with chloride or chlorine. Alright. So we're gonna have these two separate, we're going to have our methyl ammonium and this is going to be the conjugate acid of our method. I'm only um and this is actually going to be acidic. It's gonna be a very weak acid, but it's acidic nonetheless. And then we are going to have our chloride, which we said before was a conjugate base of hydrochloric acid. And due to that, it was going to be a neutral species. So a neutral plus an acidic species is going to make an overall acidic solution. And so that is why C is correct. Now D is incorrect because when this associates hydroxide is a very strong base. So it's not going to be acidic in any regard. And with that, we have answered the question overall, I hope this helped. And until next time.
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (d) 3CH3NH34NO3

Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (e) Na2SO3.

An unknown salt is either NaF, NaCl, or NaOCl. When 0.050 mol of the salt is dissolved in water to form 0.500 L of solution, the pH of the solution is 8.08. What is the identity of the salt?

Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (c) HBrO3 or HBrO2

Predict the stronger acid in each pair: (e) benzoic acid (C6H5COOH) or phenol (C6H5OH).

Based on their compositions and structures and on conjugate acid–base relationships, select the stronger base in each of the following pairs: (b) BrO- or BrO2-

