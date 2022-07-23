Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:
(a) NH4+(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌
(b) CH3COO-(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌
(c) HCO3-(aq) + F-(aq) ⇌
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:
(a) NH4+(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌
(b) CH3COO-(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌
(c) HCO3-(aq) + F-(aq) ⇌
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (c) O2-
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:
(a) O2-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌
(b) CH3COOH(aq) + HS-(aq) ⇌
(c) NO2-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌
Which of the following is the stronger Brønsted–Lowry acid, HBrO or HBr?
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (d) Cl-
Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (b) HCO3-