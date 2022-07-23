Skip to main content
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 22
Chapter 16, Problem 22

Label each of the following as being a strong acid, a weakacid, or a species with negligible acidity. In each case write theformula of its conjugate base, and indicate whether the conjugatebase is a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligiblebasicity: (a) HCOOH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given species: HCOOH is formic acid.
Determine the strength of the acid: HCOOH is a weak acid because it does not completely dissociate in water.
Write the formula of the conjugate base: The conjugate base of HCOOH is HCOO⁻.
Assess the basicity of the conjugate base: Since HCOOH is a weak acid, its conjugate base, HCOO⁻, is a weak base.
Summarize: HCOOH is a weak acid, and its conjugate base, HCOO⁻, is a weak base.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry definition, acids are proton donors, while bases are proton acceptors. This framework helps classify substances based on their ability to donate or accept protons, which is essential for determining the strength of acids and their conjugate bases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Bronsted-Lowry Acid-Base Theory

Strength of Acids and Bases

The strength of an acid or base is determined by its ability to dissociate in water. Strong acids, like hydrochloric acid (HCl), completely ionize in solution, while weak acids, such as formic acid (HCOOH), only partially ionize. The strength of the conjugate base is inversely related to the strength of the acid; a strong acid has a weak conjugate base, and vice versa.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:50
Strength of Conjugate Acids and Bases

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of an acid and its corresponding base, which differ by a proton. For example, when HCOOH donates a proton, it forms its conjugate base, HCOO-. Understanding these pairs is crucial for predicting the behavior of acids and bases in reactions, as well as their relative strengths in terms of acidity and basicity.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:

(a) NH4+(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌

(b) CH3COO-(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌

(c) HCO3-(aq) + F-(aq) ⇌

983
views
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (c) O2-

325
views
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:

(a) O2-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌

(b) CH3COOH(aq) + HS-(aq) ⇌

(c) NO2-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌

990
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the stronger Brønsted–Lowry acid, HBrO or HBr?

570
views
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (d) Cl-

275
views
Textbook Question

Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (b) HCO3-

439
views