A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 53a
(a) I f t he molar solubility of CaF2 at 35°C i s 1.24 × 10–3 mol/L, what is Ksp at this temperature?
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Identify the dissolution equation for calcium fluoride: \( \text{CaF}_2 (s) \rightleftharpoons \text{Ca}^{2+} (aq) + 2\text{F}^- (aq) \).
Write the expression for the solubility product constant \( K_{sp} \) for the dissolution of \( \text{CaF}_2 \): \( K_{sp} = [\text{Ca}^{2+}][\text{F}^-]^2 \).
Recognize that the molar solubility of \( \text{CaF}_2 \) is given as \( 1.24 \times 10^{-3} \) mol/L, which represents the concentration of \( \text{Ca}^{2+} \) ions in solution.
Determine the concentration of \( \text{F}^- \) ions, which is twice the molar solubility of \( \text{CaF}_2 \), because each formula unit of \( \text{CaF}_2 \) produces two \( \text{F}^- \) ions.
Substitute the concentrations of \( \text{Ca}^{2+} \) and \( \text{F}^- \) into the \( K_{sp} \) expression and solve for \( K_{sp} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Solubility
Molar solubility refers to the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given volume of solvent at a specific temperature, expressed in moles per liter (mol/L). In the case of CaF2, the molar solubility indicates how much calcium fluoride can dissolve in water before reaching saturation.
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Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the solubility of a sparingly soluble ionic compound. It is calculated from the concentrations of the ions in a saturated solution, raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. For CaF2, Ksp is derived from the concentrations of Ca²⁺ and F⁻ ions.
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Dissociation of Ionic Compounds
When ionic compounds like CaF2 dissolve in water, they dissociate into their constituent ions. For CaF2, the dissociation can be represented as CaF2(s) ⇌ Ca²⁺(aq) + 2F⁻(aq). Understanding this dissociation is crucial for calculating Ksp, as it directly relates the molar solubility to the concentrations of the ions produced in solution.
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