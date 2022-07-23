Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the solubility of a sparingly soluble ionic compound. It is calculated from the concentrations of the ions in a saturated solution, raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. For CaF2, Ksp is derived from the concentrations of Ca²⁺ and F⁻ ions.