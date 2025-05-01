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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 80c
Chapter 17, Problem 80c

Suggest how the cations in each of the following solution mixtures can be separated: (c) Pb2 + and Al3 +.

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Identify the chemical properties of Pb^{2+} and Al^{3+} ions. Pb^{2+} is a heavy metal cation, while Al^{3+} is a lighter metal cation.
Consider the solubility rules for common anions. Pb^{2+} forms an insoluble precipitate with sulfate ions (SO_4^{2-}), while Al^{3+} does not.
Add a source of sulfate ions, such as sodium sulfate (Na_2SO_4), to the solution. This will cause Pb^{2+} to precipitate as lead sulfate (PbSO_4), which is insoluble in water.
Filter the mixture to separate the solid PbSO_4 from the solution. The Al^{3+} ions will remain in the aqueous phase.
Confirm the separation by testing the filtrate for the presence of Al^{3+} ions, which can be done by adding a reagent like sodium hydroxide (NaOH) to form aluminum hydroxide (Al(OH)_3), a gelatinous precipitate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cation Separation Techniques

Cation separation techniques involve methods used to isolate specific cations from a mixture. Common techniques include precipitation, where a reagent is added to form an insoluble compound with one of the cations, and selective ion exchange, which utilizes resins that preferentially bind certain ions. Understanding these methods is crucial for effectively separating cations like Pb2+ and Al3+.
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Cation Solubility

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is a numerical value that represents the solubility of a sparingly soluble ionic compound in water. It is essential for predicting whether a precipitate will form when two solutions are mixed. For separating Pb2+ and Al3+, knowing the Ksp values of their respective salts can guide the choice of reagents to selectively precipitate one cation over the other.
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Complex Ion Formation

Complex ion formation occurs when metal cations bond with ligands to form a larger, charged species. This concept is important in cation separation because certain ligands can selectively bind to specific cations, altering their solubility and allowing for separation. For instance, adding a ligand that forms a stable complex with Pb2+ can help isolate it from Al3+ in a solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rainwater is acidic because CO21g2 dissolves in the water, creating carbonic acid, H2CO3. If the rainwater is too acidic, it will react with limestone and seashells (which are principally made of calcium carbonate, CaCO3). Calculate the concentrations of carbonic acid, bicarbonate ion 1HCO3-2 and carbonate ion 1CO32 - 2 that are in a raindrop that has a pH of 5.60, assuming that the sum of all three species in the raindrop is 1.0 * 10-5 M.

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Textbook Question

(b) What is the most significant difference between the sulfides precipitated in group 2 and those precipitated in group 3?

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Textbook Question

Derive an equation similar to the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation relating the pOH of a buffer to the pKb of its base component.

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Textbook Question

In the course of various qualitative analysis procedures, the following mixtures are encountered: (c) Mg2+ and K+ (d) Ag+ and Mn2+. Suggest how each mixture might be separated.

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Textbook Question

A solution containing several metal ions is treated with dilute HCl; no precipitate forms. The pH is adjusted to about 1, and H2S is bubbled through. Again, no precipitate forms. The pH of the solution is then adjusted to about 8. Again, H2S is bubbled through. This time a precipitate forms. The filtrate from this solution is treated with (NH4)2HPO4. No precipitate forms. Which of these metal cations are either possibly present or definitely absent: Al3+, Na+, Ag+, Mg2+?

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