For each of the following processes, indicate whether the signs of ΔS and ΔH are expected to be positive, negative, or about zero. (a) A solid sublimes. (b) The temperature of a sample of Co(s) is lowered from 60 °C to 25 °C. (c) Ethyl alcohol evaporates from a beaker. (d) A diatomic molecule dissociates into atoms. (e) A piece of charcoal is combusted to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).
Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 19, Problem 92c
A standard air conditioner involves a refrigerant that is typically now a fluorinated hydrocarbon, such as CH2F2. An air-conditioner refrigerant has the property that it readily vaporizes at atmospheric pressure and is easily compressed to its liquid phase under increased pressure. The operation of an air conditioner can be thought of as a closed system made up of the refrigerant going through the two stages shown here (the air circulation is not shown in this diagram).
During expansion, the liquid refrigerant is released into an expansion chamber at low pressure, where it vaporizes. The vapor then undergoes compression at high pressure back to its liquid phase in a compression chamber. (c) In a central air-conditioning system, one chamber is inside the home and the other is outside. Which chamber is where, and why?
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Identify the two chambers involved in the air conditioning system: the expansion chamber and the compression chamber.
Understand the function of each chamber: the expansion chamber allows the refrigerant to vaporize, absorbing heat, while the compression chamber condenses the refrigerant, releasing heat.
Consider the purpose of each chamber in relation to the environment: the expansion chamber should be where cooling is needed, and the compression chamber should be where heat can be dissipated.
Determine the location of each chamber based on their functions: the expansion chamber should be inside the home to absorb heat and cool the air, while the compression chamber should be outside to release the absorbed heat into the environment.
Conclude that the expansion chamber is inside the home to provide cooling, and the compression chamber is outside to expel heat.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phase Changes
Phase changes refer to the transitions between solid, liquid, and gas states of matter. In the context of air conditioning, the refrigerant undergoes phase changes from liquid to gas during expansion and from gas to liquid during compression. Understanding these transitions is crucial for grasping how refrigerants absorb and release heat, which is fundamental to the cooling process.
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Thermodynamics
Thermodynamics is the study of energy transfer and the laws governing heat and work. In air conditioning systems, the principles of thermodynamics explain how energy is conserved and transformed as the refrigerant circulates. The concepts of pressure, temperature, and enthalpy are essential for understanding how the refrigerant operates within the system, particularly during the compression and expansion processes.
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First Law of Thermodynamics
Closed System
A closed system is a physical system that does not exchange matter with its surroundings but can exchange energy. In the case of an air conditioner, the refrigerant circulates within a closed loop, allowing it to absorb heat from the indoor environment and release it outside. Recognizing the closed system nature of the air conditioning process helps in understanding how the refrigerant's properties are utilized to achieve efficient cooling.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Trouton’s rule states that for many liquids at their normal boiling points, the standard molar entropy of vaporization is about 88 J/mol‐K. b. Look up the normal boiling point of Br2 in a chemistry handbook or at the WebElements website (www.webelements.com) and compare it to your calculation. What are the possible sources of error, or incorrect assumptions, in the calculation?
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Textbook Question
(c) In general, under which condition is ΔG°f more positive (less negative) than ΔH°f ? (i) When the temperature is high, (ii) when the reaction is reversible, (iii) when ΔS°f is negative.
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