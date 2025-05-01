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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 89
Chapter 2, Problem 89

A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (c) What assumptions did you make in arriving at your answer for part (b)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To solve this problem, we need to consider the assumptions made when calculating the number of gold atoms in the cube. Let's break down the assumptions step by step.
Assumption 1: The density of gold is uniform throughout the cube. This means that the mass of gold is evenly distributed, allowing us to use the given mass and volume to calculate the number of atoms.
Assumption 2: The cube is composed entirely of gold atoms. We assume there are no impurities or other elements present in the cube, which simplifies the calculation to only consider gold atoms.
Assumption 3: The mass of a single gold atom is constant and accurately represented by 197.0 u (atomic mass units). This allows us to use this value to determine the number of atoms by dividing the total mass of the cube by the mass of a single atom.
Assumption 4: The cube is a perfect geometric shape with precise dimensions of 1.00 cm on each side. This ensures that the volume calculation is straightforward and accurate, which is crucial for determining the number of atoms based on density.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property of materials. For gold, the density can be calculated using the mass of the cube and its volume, which is derived from its dimensions. Understanding density helps in determining how many atoms are present in a given mass of a substance, which is essential for calculations involving atomic mass and moles.
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Molar Mass and Avogadro's Number

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole. For gold, the molar mass is approximately 197.0 g/mol, which indicates how many grams correspond to one mole of gold atoms. Avogadro's number (6.022 x 10²³) relates the number of atoms in a mole to the mass, allowing for conversions between atomic scale and macroscopic measurements.
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Assumptions in Calculations

When performing calculations in chemistry, certain assumptions are often made to simplify the problem. For instance, one might assume that the gold cube is a perfect solid without any impurities or voids, and that the mass of a single gold atom is constant. These assumptions are crucial for deriving accurate results, but they can also introduce errors if the real-world conditions deviate from these idealized scenarios.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (b) From the information given, estimate the diameter in Å of a single gold atom.

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Textbook Question

A cube of gold that is 1.00 cm on a side has a mass of 19.3 g. A single gold atom has a mass of 197.0 u. (a) How many gold atoms are in the cube?

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Textbook Question

The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?

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Textbook Question

Suppose a scientist repeats the Millikan oil-drop experiment but reports the charges on the drops using an unusual (and imaginary) unit called the warmomb (wa). The scientist obtains the following data for four of the drops: Droplet Calculated Charge (wa) A 3.84⨉10−8 B 4.80⨉10−8 C 2.88⨉10−8 D 8.64⨉10−8 (d) What is the conversion factor between warmombs and coulombs?

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Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in an atom of 3He?

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Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (b) Based on the sum of the masses of their subatomic particles, which is expected to be more massive, an atom of 3He or an atom of 3H (which is also called tritium)?

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