Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a crucial property of materials. In this case, the density of gold can be calculated using the mass of the cube and its volume. Understanding density allows us to relate the macroscopic properties of a substance to its atomic structure, which is essential for estimating atomic dimensions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density Concepts

Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³, is the number of atoms or molecules in one mole of a substance. This concept is vital for converting between the macroscopic scale (grams) and the atomic scale (individual atoms). By using Avogadro's number, we can determine how many gold atoms are present in the given mass, which aids in estimating the size of a single atom. Recommended video: Guided course 01:45 01:45 Avogadro's Law