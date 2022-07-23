Mass Number

The mass number of an atom is the total count of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is represented as the upper left superscript in the isotope notation (e.g., 79 in 79Br). This concept is vital for completing the table, as it allows for the calculation of missing values by using the known number of protons and neutrons to derive the mass number and ensure the atomic neutrality by balancing protons and electrons.