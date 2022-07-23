Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 29a,b
Chapter 2, Problem 29a,b

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 79Br
Protons 25 82
Neutrons 30 64
Electrons 48 86
Mass no. 222 207


Complete the first row of the table excluding the isotope symbol.
Complete the second row of the table excluding the row with isotope symbol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the number of protons for the second row: The number of protons is equal to the atomic number, which can be found by subtracting the number of neutrons from the mass number.
Calculate the number of electrons for the second row: In a neutral atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of protons.
Verify the mass number for the second row: The mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons.
Check the consistency of the data: Ensure that the calculated values match the given mass number and the concept of a neutral atom.
Review the periodic table: Use the atomic number to identify the element symbol for the second row.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus, while electrons orbit around the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass. Understanding atomic structure is essential for filling in the gaps in the table, as it helps identify the relationships between these subatomic particles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Atom Structure

Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different atomic masses for the isotopes. In the context of the question, recognizing that the symbol 79Br refers to a bromine isotope with 79 nucleons (protons + neutrons) is crucial for accurately completing the table and understanding the properties of the elements involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes

Mass Number

The mass number of an atom is the total count of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is represented as the upper left superscript in the isotope notation (e.g., 79 in 79Br). This concept is vital for completing the table, as it allows for the calculation of missing values by using the known number of protons and neutrons to derive the mass number and ensure the atomic neutrality by balancing protons and electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Atomic Mass
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 79Br

Protons 25 82

Neutrons 30 64

Electrons 48 86

Mass no. 222 207


Complete the fifth row of the table.

396
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in the following atoms? (e) 184W (f) 181Ta.

883
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 79Br

Protons 25 82

Neutrons 30 64

Electrons 48 86

Mass no. 222 207


Complete the fourth row of the table.

446
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 79Br

Protons 25 82

Neutrons 30 64

Electrons 48 86

Mass no. 222 207


Complete the third row of the table.

752
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in the following atoms? (d) 80Br

1016
views