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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 29e
Chapter 2, Problem 29e

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.
Symbol 79Br
Protons 25 82
Neutrons 30 64
Electrons 48 86
Mass no. 222 207


Complete the fifth row of the table.

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1
Identify the missing information for the fifth row: the symbol, protons, neutrons, electrons, and mass number.
Use the given mass number (207) and the number of neutrons (64) to find the number of protons: Mass number = Protons + Neutrons, so Protons = Mass number - Neutrons.
Since the atom is neutral, the number of electrons equals the number of protons.
Use the number of protons to determine the element's symbol by referring to the periodic table.
Fill in the missing information in the table: symbol, protons, neutrons, electrons, and mass number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral particles also located in the nucleus. Electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different atomic masses for the isotopes. For example, bromine-79 (79Br) has 35 protons and 44 neutrons, while another isotope may have a different neutron count, affecting its mass number.
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Mass Number

The mass number of an atom is the sum of its protons and neutrons. It is a whole number that represents the total mass of the nucleus. In the context of the table, filling in the mass number requires adding the number of protons and neutrons for each atom, which helps in identifying the specific isotope and its properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 112Cd

Protons 38 92

Neutrons 58 49

Electrons 38 36

Mass no. 81 235

Complete the second row of the table.

1238
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Textbook Question

Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (a) the isotope of platinum that contains 118 neutrons

816
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Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 112Cd

Protons 38 92

Neutrons 58 49

Electrons 38 36

Mass no. 81 235

Complete the first row of the table.

484
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 79Br

Protons 25 82

Neutrons 30 64

Electrons 48 86

Mass no. 222 207


Complete the fourth row of the table.

446
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 79Br

Protons 25 82

Neutrons 30 64

Electrons 48 86

Mass no. 222 207


Complete the third row of the table.

752
views