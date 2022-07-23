During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO4(s). (b) How many coulombs of electrical charge are transferred from Pb to PbO2?
During the discharge of an alkaline battery, 4.50 g of Zn is consumed at the anode of the battery. (a) What mass of MnO2 is reduced at the cathode during this discharge?
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Key Concepts
Redox Reactions
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
During the discharge of an alkaline battery, 4.50 g of Zn is consumed at the anode of the battery. (b) How many coulombs of electrical charge are transferred from Zn to MnO2?
During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO4(s). (a) What mass of PbO2(s) is reduced at the cathode during this same period?
A voltaic cell is constructed that is based on the following reaction: Sn2+(aq) + Pb(s) → Sn(s) + Pb2+(aq) (a) If the concentration of Sn2+ in the cathode half-cell is 1.00 M and the cell generates an emf of +0.22 V, what is the concentration of Pb2+ in the anode half-cell?
Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver chromate 'button' batteries. The overall cell reaction is 2 Li(s) + Ag2CrO4(s) → Li2CrO4(s) + 2 Ag(s) (a) Lithium metal is the reactant at one of the electrodes of the battery. Is it the anode or the cathode?