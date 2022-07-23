Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. For this problem, the molar masses of Zn and MnO2 will be used to relate the mass of Zn consumed to the mass of MnO2 reduced during the battery's discharge.