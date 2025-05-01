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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 44
Chapter 20, Problem 44

From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger oxidizing agent: (a) Cl2(g) or Br2(l) (b) Zn2+(aq) or Cd2+(aq) (c) Cl-(aq) or ClO3-(aq) (d) H2O2(aq) or O3(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that a stronger oxidizing agent is a substance that has a higher tendency to gain electrons, which corresponds to a higher (more positive) standard reduction potential.
Step 2: For each pair of substances, refer to Appendix E to find the standard reduction potentials (E° values) for the relevant half-reactions.
Step 3: Compare the E° values for each pair. The substance with the higher E° value is the stronger oxidizing agent.
Step 4: For pair (a), compare the E° values for Cl₂(g) and Br₂(l). Identify which has the higher E° value.
Step 5: Repeat the comparison process for pairs (b), (c), and (d) using the same method: find the E° values and determine which substance in each pair has the higher value, indicating the stronger oxidizing agent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidizing Agents

An oxidizing agent is a substance that gains electrons in a chemical reaction, causing another substance to be oxidized. The strength of an oxidizing agent is determined by its ability to accept electrons, which is often reflected in its standard reduction potential. A higher reduction potential indicates a stronger oxidizing agent, as it is more favorable for the substance to undergo reduction.
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Oxidizing and Reducing Agents

Standard Reduction Potentials

Standard reduction potentials are measured values that indicate the tendency of a chemical species to be reduced, expressed in volts. These values are typically found in tables, such as Appendix E, and allow for the comparison of different substances. By comparing the standard reduction potentials of the substances in each pair, one can determine which is the stronger oxidizing agent.
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Standard Reduction Potentials

Electrochemical Series

The electrochemical series is a list of standard reduction potentials for various half-reactions, arranged from the strongest oxidizing agents to the weakest. This series helps predict the direction of redox reactions and the relative strength of oxidizing and reducing agents. By consulting the electrochemical series, one can easily identify which substance in a pair is more likely to act as an oxidizing agent.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Cl2(g), (b) MnO4- (aq, acidic solution), (c) Ba(s)

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Textbook Question

From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger reducing agent: (a) Fe(s) or Mg(s) (b) Ca(s) or Al(s) (c) H2(g, acidic solution) or H2S(g)

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Textbook Question

By using the data in Appendix E, determine whether each of the following substances is likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (d) Zn(s)

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Textbook Question

A voltaic cell consists of a strip of cadmium metal in a solution of Cd(NO3)2 in one beaker, and in the other beaker a platinum electrode is immersed in a NaCl solution, with Cl2 gas bubbled around the electrode. A salt bridge connects the two beakers. (a) Which electrode serves as the anode, and which as the cathode? (b) Does the Cd electrode gain or lose mass as the cell reaction proceeds? (c) Write the equation for the overall cell reaction.

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Textbook Question

Is each of the following substances likely to serve as an oxidant or a reductant: (a) Ce3+(aq) (b) Ca(s) (c) ClO3-(aq) (d) N2O5(g)?

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Textbook Question

From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger reducing agent: (d) BrO3-1aq2 or IO3-1aq2

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