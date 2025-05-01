Textbook Question
The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
(b) Is the electrode the anode or cathode?
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The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
(b) Is the electrode the anode or cathode?
The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
(a) Does the process represent oxidation or reduction?
Assume that you want to construct a voltaic cell that uses the following half-reactions: A2+1aq2 + 2 e- ¡ A1s2 Ered ° = -0.10 V B2+1aq2 + 2 e- ¡ B1s2 E°red = -1.10 V You begin with the incomplete cell pictured here in which the electrodes are immersed in water.
(a) What additions must you make to the cell for it to generate a standard emf?