(c) What other substances are used as a moderator in nuclear reactor designs?
(a) Which of the following are required characteristics of an isotope to be used as a fuel in a nuclear power reactor? (i) It must emit gamma radiation. (ii) On decay, it must release two or more neutrons. (iii) It must have a half-life of less than one hour. (iv) It must undergo fission upon the absorption of a neutron. (b) What is the most common fissionable isotope in a commercial nuclear power reactor?
Key Concepts
Isotopes and Nuclear Fission
Characteristics of Fissionable Isotopes
Common Fissionable Isotopes
Based on the following atomic mass values: 1H, 1.00782 amu; 2H, 2.01410 amu; 3H, 3.01605 amu; 3He, 3.01603 amu; 4He, 4.00260 amu—and the mass of the neutron given in the text, calculate the energy released per mole in each of the following nuclear reactions, all of which are possibilities for a controlled fusion process:
(a) 21H + 31H → 42He + 10n
(b) 21H + 21H → 32He + 10n
(c) 21H + 32He → 42He + 11H
Iodine-131 is a convenient radioisotope to monitor thyroid activity in humans. It is a beta emitter with a half-life of 8.02 days. The thyroid is the only gland in the body that uses iodine. A person undergoing a test of thyroid activity drinks a solution of NaI, in which only a small fraction of the iodide is radioactive. (c) A normal thyroid will take up about 12% of the ingested iodide in a few hours. How long will it take for the radioactive iodide taken up and held by the thyroid to decay to 0.01% of the original amount?