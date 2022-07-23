Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 30a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 21, Problem 30a

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (a) 147N + 42He¡? + 11H

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone in this example we need to identify the missing new glide and then complete and balanced the nuclear equation given. So what we're given is to 25 right on with the atomic number 88. It's being decayed into our products to 25. Act any um with the atomic number 89. And we produce an unknown new glide which we need to identify the identity of. And so we're going to list its atomic number as the symbol a. And sorry this is actually mass number and atomic number rather is the symbol Z. So we're going to solve for A. And Z. We're defining what Z. Is is ultimately going to tell us our identity of our unknown new Clyde product. So plugging in what we know first to find our unknown mass number a. We know from our mass number of Reagan that we have 225 equal to our product side where we have the mass number of act any um also to 25 added to our unknown mass number being a. And so simplifying this, we would say that our mass number A is equal to the value zero. So now moving forward to our Unknown atomic number Z. We're going to use the same process where we will sulfur our expression or software in an expression for Z. So we begin with our known atomic number for Reagan on are reacting side being 88. Setting that equal to our product side to our known atomic number of act any um our first product 89. And adding this to our unknown atomic number Z for our unknown new glide product. So solving for Z, we would say that Z is equal to -89 which is going to give us a z value Equal to -1. And so right now we know that we have an atomic number of negative one. So when we refer to our periodic tables we won't find a atom corresponding to a negative atomic number. So we want to think of a certain particle which we should recall as a beta particle represented by an electron which does have an atomic number of negative one and a mass number of zero. So this is our beta particle and this would be our unknown new collide product. So this is going to be our first answer. And now we want to write out our balanced nuclear equation. So what we would have is 2 25. Reagan with atomic number 88 which decays into our products being 2 25. And sorry just so everything is visible. So we have 2 25 rate on atomic number 88 decaying into our first product to 25 Act any um with atomic number 89. And our second product being our new glide product which is our beta particle with atomic number negative one and mass number of zero. And so for our final second answer, we have our balanced nuclear equation. I hope everything I reviewed was clear what's highlighted in yellow represents our two final answers. If you have any questions, leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (b) 21H + 32He → 42He + ?

415
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (d) 12253I → 12254Xe + ?

312
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 5926Fe → 0-1e + ?

700
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (d) 5826Fe + 2 10n¡6027Co + ?

606
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 23592U + 10n¡13554Xe + 2 10n + ?

426
views
Textbook Question
Each statement that follows refers to a comparison between two radioisotopes, A and X. Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. (a) If the half-life for A is shorter than the half-life for X, A has a larger decay rate constant.
333
views