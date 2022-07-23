Skip to main content
Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 15a
Chapter 21, Problem 15a

Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (a) bismuth-211 by beta decay?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the process of beta decay: In beta decay, a neutron in the nucleus is converted into a proton, and a beta particle (electron) is emitted.
Recognize that the atomic number increases by 1 during beta decay because a neutron is converted into a proton.
Determine the original nucleus: Since bismuth-211 is the product, and its atomic number is 83, the original nucleus must have an atomic number of 82.
Identify the element with atomic number 82, which is lead (Pb).
Conclude that the decay of lead-211 (Pb-211) by beta decay will result in bismuth-211 (Bi-211).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a beta particle (an electron or positron) is emitted from an atomic nucleus. In beta-minus decay, a neutron is transformed into a proton, resulting in the emission of an electron and an antineutrino. This process increases the atomic number of the nucleus by one while keeping the mass number unchanged, leading to the formation of a new element.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
Beta Decay

Nuclear Transmutation

Nuclear transmutation refers to the process by which one element or isotope is converted into another through nuclear reactions. In the context of beta decay, the transformation of a neutron into a proton changes the identity of the element, as the atomic number increases. This concept is fundamental in understanding how elements can change and form new isotopes during radioactive decay.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Nuclear Binding Energy

Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For example, bismuth-211 has 83 protons and 128 neutrons. Understanding isotopes is crucial for identifying the products of nuclear reactions, as the decay of one isotope can lead to the formation of another with distinct nuclear properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (c) tantalum-179 by electron capture?

494
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations: (c) technicium-98 undergoes electron capture.

336
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations:

(b) nitrogen-13 undergoes electron capture.

117
views
Textbook Question

Decay of which nucleus will lead to the following products: (b) chromium-50 by positron emission?

320
views
Textbook Question

What particle is produced during the following decay processes: (c) iodine-122 decays to xenon-122?

493
views
1
rank