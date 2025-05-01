Some watch dials are coated with a phosphor, like ZnS, and a polymer in which some of the 1H atoms have been replaced by 3H atoms, tritium. The phosphor emits light when struck by the beta particle from the tritium decay, causing the dials to glow in the dark. The half-life of tritium is 12.3 yr. If the light given off is assumed to be directly proportional to the amount of tritium, by how much will a dial be dimmed in a watch that is 50 yr old?
How much time is required for a 6.25-mg sample of 51Cr to decay to 0.75 mg if it has a half-life of 27.8 days?
Key Concepts
Half-life
Exponential Decay
Decay Formula
The cloth shroud from around a mummy is found to have a 14C activity of 9.7 disintegrations per minute per gram of carbon as compared with living organisms that undergo 16.3 disintegrations per minute per gram of carbon. From the half-life for 14C decay, 5715 yr, calculate the age of the shroud.
Potassium-40 decays to argon-40 with a half-life of 1.27 * 109 yr. What is the age of a rock in which the mass ratio of 40Ar to 40K is 4.2?
Cobalt-60 is a strong gamma emitter that has a half-life of 5.26 yr. The cobalt-60 in a radiotherapy unit must be replaced when its radioactivity falls to 75% of the original sample. If an original sample was purchased in June 2016, when will it be necessary to replace the cobalt-60?
It takes 4 h 39 min for a 2.00-mg sample of radium-230 to decay to 0.25 mg. What is the half-life of radium-230?