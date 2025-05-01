Textbook Question
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (b) 21H + 32He → 42He + ?
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Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (b) 21H + 32He → 42He + ?
Which of the following nuclides would you expect to be radioactive: 5826Fe, 6027Co, 9241Nb, mercury-202, radium-226? Justify your choices.
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (d) 12253I → 12254Xe + ?