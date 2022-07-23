Ligand Field Theory

Ligand Field Theory (LFT) is an extension of crystal field theory that describes the electronic structure of transition metal complexes. It considers the effects of ligands on the energy levels of d orbitals, leading to splitting patterns that influence the geometry and reactivity of the complex. In tetrahedral complexes, the d orbitals split into two sets, with the lower-energy orbitals being those that point between the ligands, which is essential for understanding the bonding in such geometries.