Crystal Field Theory

Crystal Field Theory (CFT) explains how the arrangement of ligands around a central metal ion affects the energy levels of its d orbitals. In an octahedral complex, such as [Ru(NH₃)₅(H₂O)]²⁺, the d orbitals split into two energy levels: the lower-energy t₂g and the higher-energy e_g. This splitting is crucial for determining the electronic configuration and magnetic properties of the complex.