Electron Configuration of Transition Metals

The electron configuration of transition metals is crucial for determining their magnetic properties and oxidation states. For manganese in [Mn(NH₃)₆]²⁺, the electron configuration is [Ar] 3d⁵ 4s², and upon losing two electrons to form the ion, it becomes [Ar] 3d⁵. The presence of five unpaired electrons indicates that this complex is high-spin, as the electrons occupy higher energy orbitals before pairing.