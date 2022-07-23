Chapter 3, Problem 49
A compound whose empirical formula is XF3 consists of 65% F by mass. What is the atomic mass of X?
Video transcript
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (b) 57.5% Na, 40.0% O, and 2.5% H
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (a) 42.1% Na, 18.9% P, and 39.0% O
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (c) 60.0% C, 4.4% H, and the remainder O
The compound XCl4 contains 75.0% Cl by mass. What is the element X?
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula NH2Cl, molar mass = 51.5 g/mol
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (a) empirical formula HCO2, molar mass = 90.0 g/mol