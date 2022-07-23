Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) If the reaction 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) goes to completion and all O3 is converted to O2, then the mass of O3 at the beginning of the reaction must be the same as the mass of O2 at the end of the reaction.
Balance the following equations: (c) Ba3N2(s) + H2O(aq) → Ba(OH)2(aq) + NH3(g)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Balancing Chemical Equations
Types of Chemical Reactions
States of Matter in Reactions
A key step in balancing chemical equations is correctly identifying the formulas of the reactants and products. For example, consider the reaction between calcium oxide, CaO(s), and H2O1l2 to form aqueous calcium hydroxide. (b) Is it possible to balance the equation if you incorrectly identify the product as CaOH1aq2, and if so, what is the equation?
Balance the following equations: (c) Al(OH)3(s) + H2SO4(l) → Al2(SO4)3(s) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations: (d) Na2CO3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NaCl(aq) + H2O(l) + CO2(g)
Balance the following equations:
(a) CaS(s) + H2O(l) → Ca(HS2)2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)
(b) NH3(g) + O2(g) → NO(g) + H2O(g)
(c) FeCl3(s) + Na2CO3(aq) → Fe2(CO3)3(s) + NaCl(aq)
(d) FeS2(s) + O2(g) → Fe2O3(s) + SO2(g)
Balance the following equations: (c) MnO2(s) + HCl(aq) → MnCl2(s) + H2O(l) + Cl2(g)