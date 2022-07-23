Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 12c
Chapter 3, Problem 12c

Balance the following equations: (c) Ba3N2(s) + H2O(aq) → Ba(OH)2(aq) + NH3(g)

Step 1: Identify the reactants and products in the equation. The reactants are Ba3N2 and H2O, and the products are Ba(OH)2 and NH3.
Step 2: Balance the equation for the most complex molecule first. In this case, it's Ba3N2. There are 3 Ba atoms on the reactant side and 1 Ba atom in Ba(OH)2 on the product side. So, put a coefficient of 3 in front of Ba(OH)2 to balance the Ba atoms.
Step 3: Next, balance the N atoms. There are 2 N atoms in Ba3N2 on the reactant side and 1 N atom in NH3 on the product side. So, put a coefficient of 2 in front of NH3 to balance the N atoms.
Step 4: Now, balance the H and O atoms. There are 2 H atoms in H2O on the reactant side and 6 H atoms in 3Ba(OH)2 and 6 H atoms in 2NH3 on the product side. So, put a coefficient of 6 in front of H2O to balance the H atoms. This also balances the O atoms as there are 6 O atoms on both sides now.
Step 5: Check the equation to make sure all atoms are balanced. If they are, the equation is balanced. If not, adjust the coefficients as necessary and repeat the process until the equation is balanced.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Coefficients are used to adjust the quantities of reactants and products to achieve balance.
Types of Chemical Reactions

Understanding the types of chemical reactions, such as synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement, is crucial for balancing equations. The given reaction involves a double replacement reaction where barium nitride reacts with water to produce barium hydroxide and ammonia. Recognizing the type of reaction helps predict the products and their states.
States of Matter in Reactions

The states of matter (solid, liquid, gas, aqueous) indicate the physical form of the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the provided equation, Ba3N2 is a solid, H2O is aqueous, Ba(OH)2 is aqueous, and NH3 is a gas. Understanding these states is essential for correctly interpreting the reaction and ensuring proper balancing of the equation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) If the reaction 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) goes to completion and all O3 is converted to O2, then the mass of O3 at the beginning of the reaction must be the same as the mass of O2 at the end of the reaction.

Textbook Question

A key step in balancing chemical equations is correctly identifying the formulas of the reactants and products. For example, consider the reaction between calcium oxide, CaO(s), and H2O1l2 to form aqueous calcium hydroxide. (b) Is it possible to balance the equation if you incorrectly identify the product as CaOH1aq2, and if so, what is the equation?

Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (c) Al(OH)3(s) + H2SO4(l) → Al2(SO4)3(s) + H2O(l)

Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (d) Na2CO3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NaCl(aq) + H2O(l) + CO2(g)

Textbook Question

Balance the following equations:

(a) CaS(s) + H2O(l) → Ca(HS2)2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)

(b) NH3(g) + O2(g) → NO(g) + H2O(g)

(c) FeCl3(s) + Na2CO3(aq) → Fe2(CO3)3(s) + NaCl(aq)

(d) FeS2(s) + O2(g) → Fe2O3(s) + SO2(g)

Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (c) MnO2(s) + HCl(aq) → MnCl2(s) + H2O(l) + Cl2(g)

