Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Coefficients are used to adjust the quantities of reactants and products to achieve balance. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations

Types of Chemical Reactions Understanding the types of chemical reactions, such as synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement, is crucial for balancing equations. The given reaction involves a double replacement reaction where barium nitride reacts with water to produce barium hydroxide and ammonia. Recognizing the type of reaction helps predict the products and their states. Recommended video: Guided course 02:25 02:25 Common Types of Alkane Reactions