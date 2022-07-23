Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Coefficients are used to adjust the number of molecules or formula units to achieve balance.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it provides the ratios needed to ensure that all atoms are accounted for.