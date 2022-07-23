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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 14c
Chapter 3, Problem 14c

Balance the following equations: (c) MnO2(s) + HCl(aq) → MnCl2(s) + H2O(l) + Cl2(g)

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Identify the elements involved in the reaction: Mn, O, H, Cl.
Write down the number of atoms of each element on both sides of the equation.
Balance the elements one at a time, starting with the element that appears in the fewest compounds. In this case, start with Mn.
Next, balance the oxygen atoms by adjusting the coefficients of H2O.
Finally, balance the hydrogen and chlorine atoms by adjusting the coefficients of HCl and Cl2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts.
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Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between species, resulting in changes in oxidation states. In the given equation, manganese (Mn) undergoes a change in oxidation state, indicating it is being reduced, while chlorine (Cl) is being oxidized. Understanding these processes is crucial for correctly balancing redox reactions.
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States of Matter in Chemical Reactions

The states of matter (solid, liquid, gas, and aqueous) in a chemical equation provide important information about the physical state of the reactants and products. In the equation provided, MnO2 is a solid, HCl is aqueous, and Cl2 is a gas, which can influence reaction conditions and the balancing process. Recognizing these states helps in accurately interpreting and balancing the equation.
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