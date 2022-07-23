Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?
Cinnamaldehyde is a compound that is responsible for the characteristic aroma of cinnamon. It contains 81.79% C, 6.10% H, and the remaining is oxygen. Its molar mass is 132 g/mol. Determine its molecular formula.
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Key Concepts
Empirical Formula
Molecular Formula
Molar Mass Calculation
An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.
(a) One molecule of the antibiotic penicillin G has a mass of 5.342×10-21 g. What is the molar mass of penicillin G?
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple 2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need, and how many CdSe formula units would be left over, if any?
(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.