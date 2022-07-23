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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 93
Chapter 3, Problem 93

Cinnamaldehyde is a compound that is responsible for the characteristic aroma of cinnamon. It contains 81.79% C, 6.10% H, and the remaining is oxygen. Its molar mass is 132 g/mol. Determine its molecular formula.

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1
Calculate the mass percentage of oxygen by subtracting the percentages of carbon and hydrogen from 100%.
Convert the mass percentages of C, H, and O to grams, assuming a 100 g sample of cinnamaldehyde.
Convert the grams of each element to moles by dividing by their respective atomic masses: C (12.01 g/mol), H (1.008 g/mol), and O (16.00 g/mol).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of moles of each element by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated.
Use the molar mass of cinnamaldehyde (132 g/mol) to find the molecular formula by comparing the empirical formula mass to the molar mass and multiplying the subscripts in the empirical formula accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound. To determine it, the percentage composition of each element is converted to moles, and then the ratio of these moles is simplified. This formula provides a foundational understanding of the compound's composition, which is essential for deriving the molecular formula.
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Empirical vs Molecular Formula

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule of a compound. It can be derived from the empirical formula by determining the molar mass of the empirical formula and comparing it to the compound's molar mass. This relationship helps in identifying the true structure of the compound, which is crucial for understanding its properties.

Molar Mass Calculation

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecular formula. Knowing the molar mass is vital for converting between grams and moles, and it plays a key role in determining the molecular formula from the empirical formula.
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Molar Mass Calculation Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?

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Textbook Question
The fluoride ion reacts with water to produce HF. (a) Write out the chemical equation for this reaction.
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Textbook Question

An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.

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Textbook Question

(a) One molecule of the antibiotic penicillin G has a mass of 5.342×10-21 g. What is the molar mass of penicillin G?

Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple 2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need, and how many CdSe formula units would be left over, if any?

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Textbook Question

(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.

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