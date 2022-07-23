Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 92b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 92b

(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. This problem reads he most signing is a metallic protein that carries oxygen within the bodies of some invertebrates. Chemo signing contains 17% copper by mass and contains two copper atoms per molecule. What is the approximate molar mass of him assigning? So, if we recall molar mass is grams per mole. So we want to know the molar mass of him assigning. And we're going to make the assumption that one g of chemo signing equals 1.7 times 10 to the negative three g of copper. Okay, This is going to be an important piece of information that we need in order to solve this problem. Alright, So since we're assuming this, let's go ahead and set this up as a ratio. Okay, so in one g of him assigning There is 1.7 times 10 to the -3 g of copper. Alright, so our goal here is to go from grams of him assigning per gram of copper to grams of him assigning per mole of him assigning. Okay, so we're going to need to do some conversions here. And the first one is we're going to want to go from grams of him assigning two moles of copper. Okay, so, and one mole of copper. Alright, so we're gonna set this up and one mole of copper. We need the molar mass Using our periodic table in one mole of copper, there is 63.546 g of copper. We wanted to get rid of that grams in the denominator here. So we used molar mass. Alright. And by doing that, we see that our grams of copper cancel. All right. And so now an important piece of information. And the problem was that we know there are two copper atoms per molecule of signing. Alright. So that is a multiple ratio that we can use here. Alright. So in one mole of hemo signing, There is two moles of copper. Alright, By doing that. Now our moles of copper cancel. And we're left with grams of him assigning per mole of him assigning. Alright. And that is the molar mass. So once we do this calculation, We get a final answer of 7.5 times 10 to the 4th g per mole. This is going to be our approximate molar mass of him assigning. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (a) What is the mass of one 2.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?

418
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (c) What is the mass of one 6.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?

335
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple 2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need, and how many CdSe formula units would be left over, if any?

530
views
Textbook Question
Cinnamaldehyde is a compound that is responsible for the characteristic aroma of cinnamon. It contains 81.79% C, 6.10% H, and the remaining is oxygen. Its molar mass is 132 g/mol. Determine its molecular formula.
1607
views
Textbook Question
The fluoride ion reacts with water to produce HF. (a) Write out the chemical equation for this reaction.
1316
views
Textbook Question

Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?

1337
views