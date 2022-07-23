Chapter 3, Problem 53a
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (a) Styrene, a compound used to make Styrofoam® cups and insulation, contains 92.3% C and 7.7% H by mass and has a molar mass of 104 g/mol.
Video transcript
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula NH2Cl, molar mass = 51.5 g/mol
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (a) empirical formula HCO2, molar mass = 90.0 g/mol
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula C2H4O, molar mass = 88.0 g/mol
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (b) Caffeine, a stimulant found in coffee, contains 49.5% C, 5.15% H, 28.9% N, and 16.5% O by mass and has a molar mass of 195 g/mol.
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (c) Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer in certain foods, contains 35.51% C, 4.77% H, 37.85% O, 8.29% N, and 13.60% Na, and has a molar mass of 169 g/mol.
Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (a) Ibuprofen, a headache remedy, contains 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O by mass and has a molar mass of 206 g/mol.