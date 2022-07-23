Chapter 3, Problem 53b

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (b) Caffeine, a stimulant found in coffee, contains 49.5% C, 5.15% H, 28.9% N, and 16.5% O by mass and has a molar mass of 195 g/mol.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Convert the percentage composition to grams for each element assuming a 100 g sample. This means you have 49.5 g of Carbon (C), 5.15 g of Hydrogen (H), 28.9 g of Nitrogen (N), and 16.5 g of Oxygen (O). Calculate the moles of each element by dividing the mass of each element by its atomic mass (C: 12.01 g/mol, H: 1.008 g/mol, N: 14.01 g/mol, O: 16.00 g/mol). View full solution Determine the simplest whole number ratio of the moles of each element by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated in the previous step. Use the mole ratio to write the empirical formula by assigning these ratios as subscripts to the respective elements. Calculate the molecular formula by dividing the molar mass of the compound (195 g/mol) by the molar mass of the empirical formula. Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by this factor to get the molecular formula.

