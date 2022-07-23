Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 53b
Chapter 3, Problem 53b

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (b) Caffeine, a stimulant found in coffee, contains 49.5% C, 5.15% H, 28.9% N, and 16.5% O by mass and has a molar mass of 195 g/mol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the percentage composition to grams for each element assuming a 100 g sample. This means you have 49.5 g of Carbon (C), 5.15 g of Hydrogen (H), 28.9 g of Nitrogen (N), and 16.5 g of Oxygen (O).
Calculate the moles of each element by dividing the mass of each element by its atomic mass (C: 12.01 g/mol, H: 1.008 g/mol, N: 14.01 g/mol, O: 16.00 g/mol).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of the moles of each element by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated in the previous step.
Use the mole ratio to write the empirical formula by assigning these ratios as subscripts to the respective elements.
Calculate the molecular formula by dividing the molar mass of the compound (195 g/mol) by the molar mass of the empirical formula. Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by this factor to get the molecular formula.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound. To determine it, the percentage composition of each element is converted to moles, and then the mole ratios are simplified to the smallest integers. This formula provides insight into the basic composition of the substance without indicating the actual number of atoms in a molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Empirical vs Molecular Formula

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula indicates the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule of a compound. It can be derived from the empirical formula by multiplying the subscripts by a whole number, which is determined by dividing the compound's molar mass by the molar mass of the empirical formula. This formula gives a complete picture of the molecular structure and composition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Determining Molecular Formulas

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecular formula. Knowing the molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is crucial for determining both empirical and molecular formulas in stoichiometric calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (a) empirical formula HCO2, molar mass = 90.0 g/mol

1098
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula C2H4O, molar mass = 88.0 g/mol

718
views
Textbook Question

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (a) Styrene, a compound used to make Styrofoam® cups and insulation, contains 92.3% C and 7.7% H by mass and has a molar mass of 104 g/mol.

1254
views
Textbook Question

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (c) Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer in certain foods, contains 35.51% C, 4.77% H, 37.85% O, 8.29% N, and 13.60% Na, and has a molar mass of 169 g/mol.

1528
views
Textbook Question

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (a) Ibuprofen, a headache remedy, contains 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O by mass and has a molar mass of 206 g/mol.

1440
views
Textbook Question

Determine the empirical and molecular formulas of each of the following substances: (b) Cadaverine, a foul-smelling substance produced by the action of bacteria on meat, contains 58.55% C, 13.81% H, and 27.40% N by mass; its molar mass is 102.2 g/mol.

1316
views