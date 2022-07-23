The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (b) How many moles of allicin are present in 5.00 mg of this substance?
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 40a
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (a) What is the molar mass of aspartame?
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1
Identify the elements present in aspartame: carbon (C), hydrogen (H), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of each type of atom in the molecular formula: C_{14}H_{18}N_{2}O_{5}.
Find the atomic mass of each element from the periodic table: C = 12.01 g/mol, H = 1.01 g/mol, N = 14.01 g/mol, O = 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms: (14 \(\times\) 12.01) for carbon, (18 \(\times\) 1.01) for hydrogen, (2 \(\times\) 14.01) for nitrogen, and (5 \(\times\) 16.00) for oxygen.
Add the total masses of all elements to find the molar mass of aspartame.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecular formula. For aspartame, the molar mass can be determined by adding the contributions from carbon (C), hydrogen (H), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O) based on their respective quantities in the formula C14H18N2O5.
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Molar Mass Concept
Atomic Mass
Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). Each element has a specific atomic mass that can be found on the periodic table. For calculating molar mass, the atomic masses of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen are used to find the total mass of aspartame by multiplying the atomic mass of each element by the number of times it appears in the molecular formula.
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Molecular Formula
A molecular formula represents the number and type of atoms in a molecule, providing insight into its composition. It differs from an empirical formula, which shows the simplest ratio of elements. In the case of aspartame, the molecular formula C14H18N2O5 indicates that the molecule contains 14 carbon atoms, 18 hydrogen atoms, 2 nitrogen atoms, and 5 oxygen atoms, which is essential for calculating its molar mass.
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Textbook Question
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (c) How many molecules of aspartame are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
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Textbook Question
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (c) How many molecules of allicin are in 5.00 mg of this substance?
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A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250×1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it contain?
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The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (d) How many hydrogen atoms are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
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(d) What is the molar mass of diazepam (Valium®) if 0.05570 mol has a mass of 15.86 g?
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