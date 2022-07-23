Chapter 3, Problem 40c

The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C 14 H 18 N 2 O 5 . (c) How many molecules of aspartame are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?

