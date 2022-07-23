Chapter 4, Problem 9

What kind of reaction is the 'water-splitting' reaction? H2O(l)¡H2(g) + ½ O2(g) (a) an acid-base reaction (b) a metathesis reaction (c) a redox reaction (d) a precipitation reaction

