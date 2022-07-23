Chapter 5, Problem 79c

Ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) is blended with gasoline as an automobile fuel. (c) Calculate the heat produced per liter of ethanol by combustion of ethanol under constant pressure. Ethanol has a density of 0.789 g/mL.

