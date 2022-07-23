Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Energy Levels In quantum mechanics, electrons in an atom occupy discrete energy levels, denoted by quantum numbers (n). For hydrogen, these levels are quantized, meaning an electron can only exist in specific states. The transition from a lower level (n=1) to a higher level (n=2, 3, etc.) involves the absorption of energy, typically in the form of a photon, which corresponds to the energy difference between these levels. Recommended video: Guided course 02:55 02:55 Principal Quantum Number

Photon Energy and Frequency The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency through the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and ν is frequency. When an electron transitions between energy levels, it absorbs or emits a photon with energy equal to the difference between the two levels. This relationship is crucial for understanding how the frequency of light corresponds to specific electronic transitions in atoms. Recommended video: Guided course 01:40 01:40 Photon Energy Formulas