Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 89d

Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = ∞. (d) How are the results of parts (b) and (c) related to the plot shown in Exercise 6.88?
Graph showing electron kinetic energy versus frequency, illustrating transitions in hydrogen atom.

Identify the initial and final energy levels of the electron transition in the hydrogen atom (n = 1 to n = ?).
Use the Rydberg formula to calculate the energy difference between these levels: \( \Delta E = -R_H \left( \frac{1}{n_f^2} - \frac{1}{n_i^2} \right) \), where \( R_H \) is the Rydberg constant, \( n_f \) is the final energy level, and \( n_i \) is the initial energy level.
Relate the energy difference to the frequency of the emitted or absorbed photon using the equation \( \Delta E = h \nu \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant and \( \nu \) is the frequency.
Analyze the provided graph, which shows the relationship between electron kinetic energy and frequency. Note that the kinetic energy of the electron is zero until a threshold frequency \( \nu_0 \) is reached, after which it increases linearly with frequency.
Compare the calculated energy difference and frequency from the Rydberg formula to the threshold frequency \( \nu_0 \) and the slope of the line in the graph to understand how the energy levels and transitions relate to the kinetic energy of the electron.

Quantum Energy Levels

In quantum mechanics, electrons in an atom occupy discrete energy levels, denoted by quantum numbers (n). For hydrogen, these levels are quantized, meaning an electron can only exist in specific states. The transition from a lower level (n=1) to a higher level (n=2, 3, etc.) involves the absorption of energy, typically in the form of a photon, which corresponds to the energy difference between these levels.
Principal Quantum Number

Photon Energy and Frequency

The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency through the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and ν is frequency. When an electron transitions between energy levels, it absorbs or emits a photon with energy equal to the difference between the two levels. This relationship is crucial for understanding how the frequency of light corresponds to specific electronic transitions in atoms.
Photon Energy Formulas

Kinetic Energy and Electron Transitions

The kinetic energy of an electron in an atom can change during electronic transitions. When an electron absorbs energy and moves to a higher energy level, it may also gain kinetic energy, which is reflected in the graph. The plot illustrates how the kinetic energy of the electron increases with frequency, indicating that only photons with sufficient energy (above a threshold frequency, ν₀) can cause transitions that result in increased kinetic energy.
Kinetic & Potential Energy
