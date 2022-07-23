Skip to main content
Chapter 6, Problem 91a

The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Paschen series are observed.

Hey everyone in this example, we have a passion series and we need to figure out where this lies on our electromagnetic spectrum if the emission line has a final energy level being at the third energy level, so what we need to recall is that our passion series should occur in the infrared portion of our electoral magnetic spectrum, meaning we should admit infrared light Based on our emission line being at the 3rd energy level. And so the final answer choice would be choice C stating that the infrared region of our electromagnetic spectrum would be admitted from our Passion series being at the final energy level Of the Energy Level three. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (b) What is the wavelength of light that must be absorbed to accomplish this process?

Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (d) How are the results of parts (b) and (c) related to the plot shown in Exercise 6.88?

The human retina has three types of receptor cones, each sensitive to a different range of wavelengths of visible light, as shown in this figure (the colors are merely to differentiate the three curves from one another; they do not indicate the actual colors represented by each curve):

(c) Explain why the sky appears blue even though all wavelengths of solar light are scattered by the atmosphere.

The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Paschen series—those for which ni = 4, 5, and 6.

Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom are valid. If a set is not valid, indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: (e) n = 2, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = -12

Bohr's model can be used for hydrogen-like ions—ions that have only one electron, such as He+ and Li2+. (a) Why is the Bohr model applicable to He+ ions but not to neutral He atoms?

