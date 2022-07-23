Chapter 6, Problem 10d
The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (d) The probability density goes to zero along which of the following planes: xy, xz, or yz?
Video transcript
The contour representation of one of the orbitals for the n = 3 shell of a hydrogen atom is shown here. (c) In which of the following ways would you modify this sketch if the value of the magnetic quantum number, ml, were to change? (i) It would be drawn larger, (ii) the number of lobes would change, (iii) the lobes of the orbital would point in a different direction, (iv) there would be no change in the sketch.
The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (b) What is the value of the angular momentum quantum number, l?
The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (c) What is the largest possible value of the magnetic quantum number, ml?
Four possible electron configurations for a carbon atom are shown below, but only one schematic represents the correct configuration for a carbon atom in its ground state. Which one is the correct electron configuration?
Four possible electron configurations for a nitrogen atom are shown below, but only one schematic represents the correct configuration for a nitrogen atom in its ground state. Which configurations violate the Pauli exclusion principle?
State where in the periodic table these elements appear: (a) elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2np5 (b) elements that have three unpaired p electrons (c) an element whose valence electrons are 4s24p1 (d) the d-block elements [Section 6.9]