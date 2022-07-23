Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 10d
Chapter 6, Problem 10d

The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (d) The probability density goes to zero along which of the following planes: xy, xz, or yz?

Contour plot of a dyz orbital showing lobes along the y and z axes, with nodes along the xz plane.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking which of the following statements is true. Based on the contour plot for a d xz orbital A. The probability density goes to zero along the xy and Xz plane B. The probability density goes to zero along the X Z and Y Z plane. See the probability density goes to zero along the X, Y and Y Z plane, or D. None of the above. So as we can see, the probability density goes to zero here and here. So our answer is going to be, see the probability density goes to zero along the X, Y and Y Z plane. Thank you for watching. Bye.
