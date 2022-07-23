Chapter 6, Problem 11a
Four possible electron configurations for a carbon atom are shown below, but only one schematic represents the correct configuration for a carbon atom in its ground state. Which one is the correct electron configuration?
Video transcript
The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (b) What is the value of the angular momentum quantum number, l?
The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (c) What is the largest possible value of the magnetic quantum number, ml?
The accompanying drawing shows a contour plot for a dyz orbital. Consider the quantum numbers that could potentially correspond to this orbital. (d) The probability density goes to zero along which of the following planes: xy, xz, or yz?
Four possible electron configurations for a nitrogen atom are shown below, but only one schematic represents the correct configuration for a nitrogen atom in its ground state. Which configurations violate the Pauli exclusion principle?
State where in the periodic table these elements appear: (a) elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2np5 (b) elements that have three unpaired p electrons (c) an element whose valence electrons are 4s24p1 (d) the d-block elements [Section 6.9]
Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (a) Visible light is a form of electromagnetic radiation.