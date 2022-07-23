State whether each of these statements is true or false. (a) The longer the bond, the stronger the bond. (c) A typical double bond length is in the 500–1000 pm range.
State whether each of these statements is true or false. (e) The longer the bond, the more energy is stored chemical bonds.
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Key Concepts
Bond Length and Bond Energy
Types of Chemical Bonds
Energy Storage in Chemical Bonds
Some chemists believe that satisfaction of the octet rule should be the top criterion for choosing the dominant Lewis structure of a molecule or ion. Other chemists believe that achieving the best formal charges should be the top criterion. Consider the dihydrogen phosphate ion, H2PO4-, in which the H atoms are bonded to O atoms. (a) What is the predicted dominant Lewis structure if satisfying the octet rule is the top criterion?
Some chemists believe that satisfaction of the octet rule should be the top criterion for choosing the dominant Lewis structure of a molecule or ion. Other chemists believe that achieving the best formal charges should be the top criterion. Consider the dihydrogen phosphate ion, H2PO4-, in which the H atoms are bonded to O atoms. (b) What is the predicted dominant Lewis structure if achieving the best formal charges is the top criterion?