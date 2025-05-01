Problem 43b
(b) If you were to put HBr under very high pressure, so its bond length decreased significantly, would its dipole moment increase, decrease, or stay the same, if you assume that the effective charges on the atoms do not change?
- The iodine monobromide molecule, IBr, has a bond length of 249 pm and a dipole moment of 1.21 D. (a) Which atom of the molecule is expected to have a negative charge?
Problem 44
Problem 45
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) SiF4 and LaF3 (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (b) FeCl2 and ReCl6 (c) PbCl4 and RbCl.
Problem 46a,b
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2 (b) ClF3 and VF3
Problem 46c
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) SbCl5 and AlF3.
Problem 47a,b,c
Draw Lewis structures for the following: (a) CH2Cl2 (b) ClCN (c) SF2
Problem 47d,e
Draw Lewis structures for the following: (d) H2SO4 (H is bonded to O) (e) OF2
Problem 47f
Draw Lewis structures for the following: (f) NH2OH
- Write Lewis structures for the following: (a) H2CO (both H atoms are bonded to C), (b) H2O2, (c) C2F6 (contains a C¬C bond), (d) AsO33 - , (e) H2SO3 (H is bonded to O), (f) NH2Cl.
Problem 48
Problem 49
Which one of these statements about formal charge is true? (a) Formal charge is the same as oxidation number. (b) To draw the best Lewis structure, you should minimize formal charge. (c) Formal charge takes into account the different electronegativities of the atoms in a molecule. (d) Formal charge is most useful for ionic compounds. (e) Formal charge is used in calculating the dipole moment of a diatomic molecule.
- Write Lewis structures that obey the octet rule for each of the following, and assign oxidation numbers and formal charges to each atom: (a) OCS (b) SOCl2 (S is the central atom) (c) BrO3- (d) HClO2 (H is bonded to O)
Problem 51
Problem 52a,b,c
For each of the following molecules or ions of sulfur and oxygen, write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule, and calculate the oxidation numbers and formal charges on all the atoms: (a) SO2 Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO2 and assign the formal charges on all the atoms. (b) SO3 Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO3 and assign the formal charges on all the atoms. (c) SO32- Write a single Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for SO32- and assign the formal charges on all the atoms.
Problem 53c
(c) What would you predict for the lengths of the bonds in NO2- relative to N¬O single bonds and double bonds?
Problem 54c
Consider the formate ion, HCO2-, which is the anion formed when formic acid loses an H+ ion. The H and the two O atoms are bonded to the central C atom. (c) Would you predict that the C—O bond lengths in the formate ion would be longer or shorter relative to those in CO2?
Problem 55
Predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of the bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32- .
Problem 56
Based on Lewis structures, predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of N¬O bond lengths in NO+, NO2-, and NO3-.
- True or false: (a) The C¬C bonds in benzene are all the same length and correspond to typical single C¬C bond lengths. (b) The C¬C bond in acetylene, HC≡CH, is longer than the average C¬C bond length in benzene.
Problem 57
Problem 58a
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?
Problem 58b
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═ C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═ C double bonds?
Problem 58c
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:
(c) Not all of the C—C bond lengths in naphthalene are equivalent. Based on your resonance structures, how many C—C bonds in the molecule do you expect to be shorter than the others?
Problem 59a
(a) Which of these compounds is an exception to the octet rule: carbon dioxide, water, ammonia, phosphorus trifluoride, or arsenic pentafluoride?
- Draw the dominant Lewis structures for these chlorine–oxygen molecules/ions: ClO, ClO-, ClO2-, ClO3-, ClO4-. Which of these do not obey the octet rule?
Problem 61
Problem 64
Draw the Lewis structures for each of the following molecules or ions. Identify instances where the octet rule is not obeyed; state which atom in each compound does not follow the octet rule; and state how many electrons surround these atoms: (a) PF6-, (b) BeCl2, (c) NH3, (d) XeF2O (the Xe is the central atom), (e) SO42- .
Problem 65a
In the vapor phase, BeCl2 exists as a discrete molecule. (a) Draw the Lewis structure of this molecule, using only single bonds. Does this Lewis structure satisfy the octet rule?
Problem 65b
In the vapor phase, BeCl2 exists as a discrete molecule. (b) What other resonance structures are possible that satisfy the octet rule?
Problem 66
(a) Describe the molecule xenon trioxide, XeO3, using four possible Lewis structures, one each with zero, one, two, or three Xe¬O double bonds. (b) Do any of these resonance structures satisfy the octet rule for every atom in the molecule? (c) Do any of the four Lewis structures have multiple resonance structures? If so, how many resonance structures do you find? (d) Which of the Lewis structures in part (a) yields the most favorable formal charges for the molecule?
Problem 67a
There are many Lewis structures you could draw for sulfuric acid, H2SO4 (each H is bonded to an O). (a) What Lewis structure(s) would you draw to satisfy the octet rule?
Problem 67b
There are many Lewis structures you could draw for sulfuric acid, H2SO4 (each H is bonded to an O). (b) What Lewis structure(s) would you draw to minimize formal charge?
Problem 68a
Some chemists believe that satisfaction of the octet rule should be the top criterion for choosing the dominant Lewis structure of a molecule or ion. Other chemists believe that achieving the best formal charges should be the top criterion. Consider the dihydrogen phosphate ion, H2PO4-, in which the H atoms are bonded to O atoms. (a) What is the predicted dominant Lewis structure if satisfying the octet rule is the top criterion?
Problem 68b
Some chemists believe that satisfaction of the octet rule should be the top criterion for choosing the dominant Lewis structure of a molecule or ion. Other chemists believe that achieving the best formal charges should be the top criterion. Consider the dihydrogen phosphate ion, H2PO4-, in which the H atoms are bonded to O atoms. (b) What is the predicted dominant Lewis structure if achieving the best formal charges is the top criterion?
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
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