Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown 14th Edition Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding Problem 57
Chapter 8, Problem 57

True or false: (a) The C¬C bonds in benzene are all the same length and correspond to typical single C¬C bond lengths. (b) The C¬C bond in acetylene, HC≡CH, is longer than the average C¬C bond length in benzene.

Step 1: Understand the structure of benzene. Benzene (C₆H₆) is a cyclic hydrocarbon with alternating double and single bonds, often represented as a hexagon with a circle inside, indicating resonance. This resonance leads to equal bond lengths between all carbon atoms.
Step 2: Compare the bond lengths in benzene. Due to resonance, the C-C bonds in benzene are intermediate between a single bond (approximately 1.54 Å) and a double bond (approximately 1.34 Å), resulting in a bond length of about 1.39 Å, which is shorter than a typical single C-C bond.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of acetylene. Acetylene (HC≡CH) contains a carbon-carbon triple bond. Triple bonds are shorter than both single and double bonds, with a typical length of about 1.20 Å.
Step 4: Compare the bond lengths in acetylene and benzene. The C-C bond in acetylene is a triple bond, which is shorter than the average C-C bond length in benzene (1.39 Å).
Step 5: Evaluate the statements. (a) False: The C-C bonds in benzene are not typical single bond lengths due to resonance. (b) False: The C-C bond in acetylene is shorter, not longer, than the average C-C bond length in benzene.
