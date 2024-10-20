Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C 10 H 8 , a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:

(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═ C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═ C double bonds?