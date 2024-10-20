Consider the formate ion, HCO2-, which is the anion formed when formic acid loses an H+ ion. The H and the two O atoms are bonded to the central C atom. (b) Are resonance structures needed to describe the structure?
True or false: (a) The C¬C bonds in benzene are all the same length and correspond to typical single C¬C bond lengths. (b) The C¬C bond in acetylene, HC≡CH, is longer than the average C¬C bond length in benzene.
Predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of the bond lengths in CO, CO2, and CO32- .
Based on Lewis structures, predict the ordering, from shortest to longest, of N¬O bond lengths in NO+, NO2-, and NO3-.
Mothballs are composed of naphthalene, C10H8, a molecule that consists of two six-membered rings of carbon fused along an edge, as shown in this incomplete Lewis structure:(a) Draw all of the resonance structures of naphthalene. How many are there?
(b) Do you expect the C—C bond lengths in the molecule to be similar to those of C—C single bonds, C ═ C double bonds, or intermediate between C—C single and C ═ C double bonds?
(c) Not all of the C—C bond lengths in naphthalene are equivalent. Based on your resonance structures, how many C—C bonds in the molecule do you expect to be shorter than the others?