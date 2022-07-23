In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2 (b) ClF3 and VF3
Draw Lewis structures for the following: (d) H2SO4 (H is bonded to O) (e) OF2
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Key Concepts
Lewis Structures
Valence Electrons
Molecular Geometry
Draw Lewis structures for the following: (f) NH2OH
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) SbCl5 and AlF3.
Which one of these statements about formal charge is true? (a) Formal charge is the same as oxidation number. (b) To draw the best Lewis structure, you should minimize formal charge. (c) Formal charge takes into account the different electronegativities of the atoms in a molecule. (d) Formal charge is most useful for ionic compounds. (e) Formal charge is used in calculating the dipole moment of a diatomic molecule.
Draw Lewis structures for the following: (a) CH2Cl2 (b) ClCN (c) SF2