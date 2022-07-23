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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 47d,e
Chapter 8, Problem 47d,e

Draw Lewis structures for the following: (d) H2SO4 (H is bonded to O) (e) OF2

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Identify the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. For H2SO4, hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron, sulfur (S) has 6, and oxygen (O) has 6. Since there are 2 hydrogens and 4 oxygens, the total number of valence electrons is 2(1) + 6 + 4(6) = 32 electrons.
Place sulfur (S) in the center as it is the least electronegative element (excluding hydrogen which generally forms only one bond). Arrange the oxygen atoms around sulfur and place the hydrogen atoms bonded to two of the oxygen atoms.
Form single bonds between sulfur and each oxygen, and between hydrogen and oxygen. Each single bond uses 2 electrons. After forming these bonds, subtract the used electrons from the total valence electrons.
Complete the octets of the oxygen atoms by adding lone pairs. Each oxygen should have a total of 8 electrons around it, including the bonding electrons.
Check the formal charges and adjust the structure if necessary to minimize charges, keeping in mind that sulfur can have an expanded octet (more than 8 electrons around it).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how atoms bond with each other. The number of valence electrons influences the atom's reactivity and the types of bonds it can form. In the case of H2SO4, knowing the valence electrons of hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen helps in accurately constructing its Lewis structure.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is influenced by the number of bonds and lone pairs around the central atom, which can affect the molecule's physical and chemical properties. Understanding molecular geometry is important for predicting the shape of H2SO4 and how it interacts with other substances.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2 (b) ClF3 and VF3

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Textbook Question

Draw Lewis structures for the following: (f) NH2OH

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Textbook Question

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) SbCl5 and AlF3.

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Textbook Question

Which one of these statements about formal charge is true? (a) Formal charge is the same as oxidation number. (b) To draw the best Lewis structure, you should minimize formal charge. (c) Formal charge takes into account the different electronegativities of the atoms in a molecule. (d) Formal charge is most useful for ionic compounds. (e) Formal charge is used in calculating the dipole moment of a diatomic molecule.

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Textbook Question
Write Lewis structures for the following: (a) H2CO (bothH atoms are bonded to C), (b) H2O2, (c) C2F6 (containsa C¬C bond), (d) AsO33 - , (e) H2SO3 (H is bonded to O), (f) NH2Cl.
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Textbook Question

Draw Lewis structures for the following: (a) CH2Cl2 (b) ClCN (c) SF2

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