Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 43a
Chapter 8, Problem 43a

(a) From the data in Table 8.2, calculate the effective charges on the H atom of the HBr molecule in units of the electronic charge, e.

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to determine the effective charges in units of E. On the hydrogen atom of the hydrogen chloride molecule. So we have you, which is our disciple moment Equals 1. d. We have our Which is our bond length equals 127 PK m. And Q is going to equal you divided by our So 1.08 d. Over 127 pick O m. But we need PICO meters to be in meters. So we're going to multiply by one, pick a meter Over one times 10 to the -12 m. Because that's our conversion factor times three 0.34 Times 10 to the negative 30° over one D. Times one E over 1.6, 0 times 10 to the -19 C. So R. D. Is canceling out our PICO meters are canceling out our meters are canceling out R. C. Is canceling out leaving us with E and that equals 0.1775 E. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
